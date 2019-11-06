If you are an ardent follower of Toke Makinwa on Instagram, then photos like this might not come as a shock but for the first-timers, it is worthy of note that you might get addicted to her page.

The media personality who is presently in South Africa on a vacation took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, where she shared some photos that will give the guys something to talk about.

"Watchu looking at 👀👀 Bikini," she captioned one of the photos. We know for sure that a lot of her fans especially the guys will be drooling at these photos for a long time.

Toke Makinwa is no newcomer to the glamorous life as she has become more famous for it than her actual job.

A few days ago, she turned 35 and shared cute photos on Instagram to mark the special day.

The birthday photos...

The multi-talented media personality took to her Instagram page where she dropped some photos that have gotten everyone wondering if she is even aging. She went to celebrate herself in the photo for all that she has attained at 35.

"My heart is full ❤️. Thank you, Jesus, for another 365 days here on earth, thank you for your grace and mercy, thank you for my journey, the vision is yours and I’m only a vessel. I am incredibly happy 😊. Love lives here, this is my state of mind as I enter a new chapter, my life is colorful, my world is full of energy and no matter where I find myself as I journey on, best believe I am living in purpose.

"Thank you for coming on this journey with me, I hope you are inspired to dream in colors, dream with energy and feel alive. I love you all. Happy birthday to me. Proudly ♏️. Made in 1984 baby 🚀🚀🚀🚀," she wrote.

It would be recalled that as a build-up to her birthday, she surprised her personal assistant with a brand new car.