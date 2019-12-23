Rita Ora will be getting her fans especially the male buddies drooling after sharing some bikini body photos on Instagram.

The Brtish born singer took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 22, 2019, where she shared some really hot photos. We kinda love the caption to the photos as it spices up the idea behind the shoot.

"Captain says: please don’t wear anything shiny it’ll attract the fish. Me. 🤷🏼‍♀️" she wrote.

Rita Ora is known to be one of those celebrities who are popular for showing off some of their amazing body curves.

Still talking about bold celebrities who aren't shy to show off some skin, a few weeks ago, American rapper, Lizzo broke the internet with some of her nude photos.

Lizzo's nude photos...

American rapper, Lizzo shared some really raunchy photos on her Instagram page and we were there for the reactions. [Instagram/LizzoBeating]

The busty rapper took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 1, 2019, where she released several nude photos and a video. She went on to caption one the photos with the quote;

"Paint me like ya French bitch 🎨."

Well...it looked like she planned to break the Internet with her photos. Let's see how this goes as the numbers of likes and comments on her Instagram page since she dropped those photos have been on a steady increase.