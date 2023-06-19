BBTitans' Khosi shares truth about relationship with Yemi Cregx

The Big Brother Titans season 1 reality show winner revealed her side of the story in a new interview with Do2dtun of Cool FM, Lagos.

She said her relationship with Nigerian housemate Yemi was real at first saying, "We [Yemi and I] were kind of dating. (What I had with Yemi) was real. And I think we both know that, but the fan base (would not want us to get together)."

However, she claimed things changed when Yemi started playing games, adding that she only started flirting with other guys in the house to get back at him.

The 25-year-old South African said, "What happened is that Yemi played the game first. Obviously, I saw how he would react when I interacted with Thabang, and I was like, oh! Okay, now he even understands what I was going through when he was doing his thing. But then, when he started like changing his ways, I didn't know how to stop."

On their relationship outside the house, Khosi said everything ended once Yemi left the Big Brother house.

In her words, "When he left the house, I think that is just where it ended. There hasn't been any friendship between me and him. To be honest with you, when I stayed behind, and a lot happened, I didn't expect any friendship, anyways. If I owe him an apology that means he also owes me an apology. It was a game at the end of the day. And then coming out of the show and seeing that he had strategy, my gut feeling kind of rises. Clearly, he is no longer on the list of those I am in contact with.”