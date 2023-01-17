ADVERTISEMENT
BBTitans: Yemi and Khosi share first kiss in Biggie's house...to no one's surprise

Babatunde Lawal

It is safe to say everyone saw this coming.

Big Brother Titan's housemates Yemi Cregx and Khosi have shared the first kiss in big brother's house.

The duo have been said to have had a special connection from the moment they met each other on the opening night.

Khosi was the first to go into Biggie's house, with Yemi following shortly after, opening the fans up to what seemed like an interesting relationship.

On the opening night, Yemi, in a lovely and gentlemanly manner, helped Khosi fix her earrings, an act that got social media users looking out for the duo's ship.

Following the Head of House games on Monday midnight, the couple locked lips before going to bed, becoming the house's first couple to do so.

Meanwhile, hours before that, Khosi wanted to end whatever was between herself and Yemi, as evident in a conversation they had earlier in the day.

The former said she wanted them to put an end to the connection they had and spend more time with other housemates.

Clearly, that isn't going well at all.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
