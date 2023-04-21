Khosi speaks on 'crazy sexual chemistry' with Yemi

During her appearance as a guest on the latest episode of Podcast And Chill, the 25-year-old South African journalist openly shared that she and Yemi engaged in sexual intimacy while they were both inside the Big Brother house.

In her words, "Yeah, Yemi, I mean we really really make out. We had a crazy sexual chemistry. I don't think I've ever been through that. I was crazy. Sometimes, we were like 'wow! that was close."

Khosi clarified that she had not been in touch with Yemi since the conclusion of the show but admitted that she had been considering reaching out to him. She also refuted any allegations that her relationship with Yemi was a strategic move.

Recall that the duo was speculated to have engaged in sexual intercourse during their much-talked-about stay at Biggie's house. With no direct confirmation from either party, all we can do is speculate.