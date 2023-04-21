Khosi speaks on 'crazy sexual chemistry' with Yemi

Makhosazane Twala, also known as Khosi, who emerged as the winner of Big Brother Titans, revealed that she had a strong sexual connection with Nigerian housemate Yemi during their time on the show.
Recall that the duo was speculated to have engaged in sexual intercourse during their much-talked-about stay at Biggie's house.
During her appearance as a guest on the latest episode of Podcast And Chill, the 25-year-old South African journalist openly shared that she and Yemi engaged in sexual intimacy while they were both inside the Big Brother house.
In her words, "Yeah, Yemi, I mean we really really make out. We had a crazy sexual chemistry. I don't think I've ever been through that. I was crazy. Sometimes, we were like 'wow! that was close."
Khosi clarified that she had not been in touch with Yemi since the conclusion of the show but admitted that she had been considering reaching out to him. She also refuted any allegations that her relationship with Yemi was a strategic move.
It's worth noting that Khosi triumphed over 23 other housemates and claimed the coveted $100,000 grand prize as the winner of the inaugural season of the BBTitans reality TV show earlier this month.
