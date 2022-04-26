RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Laycon slams Federal Government over attitude towards ASUU strike

The reality TV star says Nigerian politicians are only interested in the next general elections.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Olamilekan Massoud Al-Khalifah Agbeleshebioba popularly known as Laycon, has slammed the Nigerian government over the state of the nation.

The reality TV star made this known via his Twitter page on Monday, April 25, 2022, while reacting to the strike led by the Academic Staff Union of Universities that has left Nigerian students at home for months.

"I’m scared ooo, I’m really scared. What kind of government is this !!! Universities are closed, they have been closed for months and this mandem are focused on elections alone," he tweeted.

ASUU declared a month warning strike back in Feb to press home their demands from the Federal Government.

At the end of the warning strike in March, the academic union proceeded to another two months industrial action.

Among other demands, the union called for the release of the reports on visitation panels to federal universities.

It also called for fixing distortions in salary payment challenges, providing funds for revitalizing public universities, providing an academic allowance, and improving the funding of state universities.

BBNaija's Laycon slams Federal Government over attitude towards ASUU strike

