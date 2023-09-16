ADVERTISEMENT
Bella Shmurda postpones Canadian tour over sad events

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music sensation Bella Shmurda has announced the postponement of his upcoming Canadian Tour.

Since the announcement of Mohbad's death, there has been an outpour of condolences and concern from the general public who continues to call for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. '

Bella Shumurda who is a close friend of Mohbad has announced the postponement of his upcoming Canadian Tour over what he describes as unforeseen circumstances and sad events.

In a post via his X (Twitter) account on September 16, 2023, Bella Shmurda revealed that he would be announcing new dates in the future.

"Due to the recent sad event and unforeseen circumstances, I have had to cancel my Tour of Canada, New dates will be communicated."

The postponement comes after Bella Shumurda lost a bosom friend in Mohbad whom he had collaborated with on different occasions and whom he publicly defended during his highly publicized label dispute with Marlian Records.

The general public will be keenly awaiting the outcome of the police investigation into the death of the Street Pop sensation who made his mark in Afrobeats.

Adeayo Adebiyi

