Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor is battling kidney disease, stroke

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He has had diabetes for years but the kidney disease has now worn him down.

Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor still battles paralysis [Facebook/Hon Tony Oneweek Muonagor]
The actor's cousin, Hon Tony Muonagor, posted a picture of him sitting next to the Amaechi who lay in a hospital bed, stating that he wants the public to know what is really going on.

His detailed post read, "This picture was taken two weeks ago when I visited my cousin Amaechi Monagor (Aguiyi) at the Nnewi Teaching Hospital. I initially had wanted to quietly assist as much as I could but later decided to make this post to clarify some things so that my friends, fans, and Amaechi's fans, and indeed the online community can be better informed.

"Amaechi is currently down with kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke. He had been managing his diabetes over the years and living his life. He is presently undergoing weekly dialysis and other treatments at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi."

The actor first revealed his battle with paralysis early November 2023
Tony further revealed the actor's family has hit the wall regarding his hospital bills and require assistance. He added that Muonagor is somewhat stable now but is on weekly dialysis, physiotherapy, amongst other treatments.

"His family had been shouldering the costs for years, until the recent stroke made his case more serious and indeed more expensive to battle alone, hence the publicity.

"Within the limits of my capabilities, I have done and am still doing my best to assist as much as I can, even reaching out to well-meaning individuals who are donating to this cause.

"Many groups have been donating money for his hospital bills. As of today, there's some improvement. His blood sugar is under control, but he is still on admission," he added.

Tony urged good Samaritans to assist in the Muonagor's care, stressing that the full treatments and recovery require sustained funding or donations.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

