Veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor is paralysed and can't walk

In the viral video, the frail-looking actor lay in a hospital, revealing that he had a stroke and suffered paralysis, after which he had been struggling for months. Weakly, he narrated what happened, noting that his condition had only gotten worse since then.

He began, "I’m sick, this thing that is called stroke caught up with me, and from there they rushed me to the hospital. The first hospital they rushed me to was in Nnewi, where I spent some two months and I was referred to Teaching Hospital Nnewi and here I am. I was on a movie set with Emeka Ani, Patience Ozokwo, Rita Edochie, and Ebele Okaro. I was about to enter my car when I was struck with this problem, and since then it has been getting worse."

Muonagor then beckoned on Nigerians to come to his aid, noting that he could neither move nor walk due to the paralysis.

“I’m calling on well-minded individuals to come to my assistance, to see how they can help me. It is paralysis, half of my body. Right now, I can’t move, I can’t walk on my own. Half of my left leg is paralyzed, so it is a problem for me," he said.

Sadly, Muonagor is not the only beloved Nollywood actor struggling with his health lately. Iconic actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has spent his fair share of time in the hospital, as well, due to a leg ulcer and is at the risk of having the affected leg amputated.