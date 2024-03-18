ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actor Amaechi Muonagor calls for financial aid for kidney transplant in India

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This comes after he suffered partial paralysis in November 2023.

Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor still battles paralysis [Facebook/Hon Tony Oneweek Muonagor]
Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor still battles paralysis [Facebook/Hon Tony Oneweek Muonagor]

Recommended articles

On Monday, March 18, 2024, a video making rounds on social media showed the beloved actor lying still on a bed, requesting aid. Sitting next to Monagor was fellow actor Kingsley Orji who pleaded on his behalf.

Orji said, "It has not been easy. He has been in this condition for months now. He wants to go for a kidney transplant. What we want is for you to help us for him to travel to India. He just came back from the ICU in Nnewi Teaching Hospital a couple of days ago. He was responding to treatment but not very well."

Orji also revealed that the kidney issues have caused speech issues for the ailing actor. "We decided to bring him home because there was no money but it is not advisable. He barely talks well. Please, he needs your help,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post caption read, "Special Public Appeal on our Veteran Nollywood actor Amechi Monagor, please my brothers and sisters lets help him more to go for the kidney transplant in india."

Early November 2023, Muonagor disclosed his kidney failure diagnosis, adding that he had a stroke and was paralysed on one side of his body

Narrating what happened he said, "I’m sick, this thing that is called stroke caught up with me, and from there they rushed me to the hospital. The first hospital they rushed me to was in Nnewi, where I spent some two months and I was referred to Teaching Hospital Nnewi and here I am. I was on a movie set with Emeka Ani, Patience Ozokwo, Rita Edochie, and Ebele Okaro. I was about to enter my car when I was struck with this problem, and since then it has been getting worse."

ADVERTISEMENT

He also asked Nigerians to come to his aid, saying "I’m calling on well-minded individuals to come to my assistance, to see how they can help me. It is paralysis, half of my body. Right now, I can’t move, I can’t walk on my own. Half of my left leg is paralyzed, so it is a problem for me."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actor Amaechi Muonagor calls for financial aid for kidney transplant in India

Actor Amaechi Muonagor calls for financial aid for kidney transplant in India

Here are 7 celebrity couples who have children together but have split up

Here are 7 celebrity couples who have children together but have split up

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

'Pawnshopbybluradish' CEO Amuzat Omotolani welcomes Yhemolee to London

'Pawnshopbybluradish' CEO Amuzat Omotolani welcomes Yhemolee to London

Tyla's landmark debut album will feature Tems, Gunna, Travis Scott

Tyla's landmark debut album will feature Tems, Gunna, Travis Scott

UK royal Kate Middleton spotted outside after photoshopped Mother's Day picture

UK royal Kate Middleton spotted outside after photoshopped Mother's Day picture

Understanding the origin of Afrobeats - Genre or Culture

Understanding the origin of Afrobeats - Genre or Culture

Here's a timeline of the ongoing dispute between BBNaija Queen and Lord Lamba

Here's a timeline of the ongoing dispute between BBNaija Queen and Lord Lamba

7 unforgettable hit songs from SolidStar

7 unforgettable hit songs from SolidStar

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Producer Rexxie announces his arrest [Instagram/Rexxiepondabeat]

Nigerian producer Rexxie calls for help after arrest in Uganda

Seyi Law slams Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) [X/ Seyi Law]

Comedian Seyi Law faces backlash for recent comments on Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Rita Dominic in Tubo [Bellanaijastyle]

Rita Dominic opens up on how she handled 'snide comments' for being unmarried

Solidstar thanks his support system for helping him get through his overdose [Instagram/OfficialSolidStar]

After struggle with alcohol and smoking Solidstar reveals he's working on new music