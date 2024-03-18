Actor Amaechi Muonagor calls for financial aid for kidney transplant in India

On Monday, March 18, 2024, a video making rounds on social media showed the beloved actor lying still on a bed, requesting aid. Sitting next to Monagor was fellow actor Kingsley Orji who pleaded on his behalf.

Orji said, "It has not been easy. He has been in this condition for months now. He wants to go for a kidney transplant. What we want is for you to help us for him to travel to India. He just came back from the ICU in Nnewi Teaching Hospital a couple of days ago. He was responding to treatment but not very well."

Orji also revealed that the kidney issues have caused speech issues for the ailing actor. "We decided to bring him home because there was no money but it is not advisable. He barely talks well. Please, he needs your help,” he said.

The post caption read, "Special Public Appeal on our Veteran Nollywood actor Amechi Monagor, please my brothers and sisters lets help him more to go for the kidney transplant in india."

Early November 2023, Muonagor disclosed his kidney failure diagnosis, adding that he had a stroke and was paralysed on one side of his body

Narrating what happened he said, "I’m sick, this thing that is called stroke caught up with me, and from there they rushed me to the hospital. The first hospital they rushed me to was in Nnewi, where I spent some two months and I was referred to Teaching Hospital Nnewi and here I am. I was on a movie set with Emeka Ani, Patience Ozokwo, Rita Edochie, and Ebele Okaro. I was about to enter my car when I was struck with this problem, and since then it has been getting worse."

