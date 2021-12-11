'I miss you so much' - Ada Ameh celebrates daughter's posthumous birthday

The movie star who took to her Instagram page in commemoration of her daughter who died a year ago, described the deceased as a beautiful angel and gift of her youth.

"Happy posthumous birthday my beautiful Angel. I miss you so much my beautiful baby girl. Aladi I miss miss you my baby!! The gift of my youth oo😭😭😭💔💔💔," she wrote.

Ameh's daughter, Aladi Godgifts, died in October, last year, following an unsuccessful surgery in Abuja.

In a recent chat with Chude Jideonwo on his show #WithChude, the movie star revealed that she welcomed her daughter at the age of 14.

"I became a mother at 14, I got pregnant that same year. As a matter of fact, I got pregnant in March and I had my baby in December of the same year, that means I got pregnant when I was 13 plus," she said.

She also recounted how her father sent her out of the house after she welcomed the child.

Ameh is one of the most popular actors in Nollywood with a career spanning over two decades.