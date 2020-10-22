Nollywood actress Ada Ameh has appealed to the federal government and the Lagos state governor to allow her travel to Abuja for the burial of her daughter.

The movie star's daughter passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

In an emotional video shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, October 22, the actress appealed to President Buhari and Governor Sanwo-Olu to make it possible for her to fly to Abuja to bury her daughter.

"Good morning Mr President, good morning Sanwo Olu please I just want to beg, I'm begging since in Nigeria they said we shouldn't ask for things nicely. People are protesting they are killing them, they are sending soldiers, it is okay," she said.

"We have Boko haram to deal with, una nor deploy soldiers go there. Please I just lost my daughter two days ago. Mr President, I beg you in the name of God almighty, my daughter died in Abuja after surgery, make una help me make I go bury my pikin in peace if not I naked carry placard go airport so I go fit bury my pikin."

Ameh announced the passing away of her daughter via her Instagram page on Tuesday.

"Fams!!! My lovely people ❤. Pray for me🙏 My beautiful darling Child choose to go and be with the Lord early hours of today.😭😭💔💔 Aladi Godgifts Ameh @lalas_touch why did you choose to leave me now?😭😭😭 Ladi how you want make I do na? I will be strong 💪!! GOD Has to help me," she said.

The movie star's daughter died after surgery in Abuja.