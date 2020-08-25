Alhaji Lawal Liman, the state APC Chairman who received the defectors in Tsafe, said the development was good for the party in its quest to retake the state in future elections.

Liman, represented by the former Chairman of Tsafe LGA, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar urged the defectors to woo more supporters to the APC.

“We are happy with this development to welcome over 12,000 PDP and G8 members to APC today.

“This is in line with ongoing efforts by the APC national leadership under Gov. Mai Mala Buni to reunite the party members,” he said

The chairman urged all APC members in the state to unite and avoid any form of discrimination among them.

“Those who are with APC before now and those who joined today are under one umbrella,” Liman added.

He commended APC leadership under President Muhammadu Buhari for various intervention programmes initiated to reduce poverty in the country, which the state had benefited.

Alhaji Sani Maigidan-Gabas, from Kwaren Ganuwa Ward who spoke on behalf of the defectors, said they included PDP supporters, wards executives and women leaders.

“We are not satisfied with the new government. Over a year of PDP led government in office, we have not seen development if compared with the immediate past administration under APC,” Maigidan-Gabas said.

Meanwhile, over 4,000 APC G8 supporters under Sen. Kabiru Marafa have agreed to reunite with other APC under the leadership of former governor, Abdulaziz Yari.

Alhaji Aliyu Kucheri who spoke on behalf of the APC G8 supporters, said they were satisfied with the ongoing efforts to reunite members of the APC by the national caretaker committee under Gov. MaiMala Buni of Yobe.

Also, Aliyu Zakiru, PDP Youth Leader, Yankuzo ward said, “since the inception of the new leadership in the state under the PDP, we have not witnessed good leadership style.”

The APC Chairman Tsafe LGA, Alhaji Kabiru Mande commended the defectors for their foresight to join in building the APC in the state.

“For other APC G8 group members, we welcome their efforts to ensure unity in the party, we are ready for politics in Zamfara, no going back, because we know we have many supporters at the grassroots.

“We are happy to receive more defectors, this is right indication that the party will maintain its strength”, Mande said.