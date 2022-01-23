RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

You'll be rewarded - Tinubu tells APC Chairmanship contestant from Niger

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu noted that the ruling APC is fully aware of the sacrifices Musa has made for the party.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu with Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa. [DailyTrust]
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu with Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa. [DailyTrust]

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa (APC Niger) that his contribution to the party will never go in vain.

Recommended articles

Tinubu said this on Saturday, January 22, 2022 when he visited Musa, one of the top contenders of the APC national chairmanship, at his Maitama residence in Abuja.

The former Lagos State governor maintains that the leadership of the party acknowledged Musa's role in the success recorded by APC in 2014 and 2015.

He said, “The sacrifices of distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa in 2014/2015 will not go in vain, The leadership of the ruling party is fully aware. Insha Allah, he will be rewarded.”

Tinubu, one of the frontrunners in the race for presidency in 2023, recently caused a stir following his incorrect claim that Permanent Voters’ Cards have an expiry date, although he has since come out to apologise for the confusion his statement may have caused.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You'll be rewarded - Tinubu tells APC Chairmanship contestant from Niger

You'll be rewarded - Tinubu tells APC Chairmanship contestant from Niger

Abubakar says Jonathan not appreciated enough for conceding to Buhari in 2015

Abubakar says Jonathan not appreciated enough for conceding to Buhari in 2015

2023: Gov Okowa assures PDP members of transparent primaries in Delta

2023: Gov Okowa assures PDP members of transparent primaries in Delta

I can’t return to your party, Obasanjo tells PDP leaders

I can’t return to your party, Obasanjo tells PDP leaders

COVID-19: Lagos announces end of 4th wave

COVID-19: Lagos announces end of 4th wave

Ekiti monarch commends Buhari on security, good governance

Ekiti monarch commends Buhari on security, good governance

NLC demands implementation of N30,000 minimum for Zamfara workers

NLC demands implementation of N30,000 minimum for Zamfara workers

PDP Chairman, ex-governors storm Obasanjo's residence in Abeokuta

PDP Chairman, ex-governors storm Obasanjo's residence in Abeokuta

Buni orders investigation as armed men shot driver dead in Yobe

Buni orders investigation as armed men shot driver dead in Yobe

Trending

2023: Shettima asks Buhari to compensate Tinubu for supporting him in 2015

Bola Tinubu (Left) and President Buhari (Bashir Ahmad)

2023 Presidency: Babangida Aliyu says Osinbajo is APC’s best candidate

Vice President Osinbajo (Tolani Alli)

2023: Babangida should advise Tinubu to support Osinbajo - Abuja-based lawyer

Vice President Osinbajo (L), Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti (M) and APC national leader Bola Tinubu (R) at the Azare, Bauchi wedding

Buhari’s aide vows he won’t support Tinubu’s presidential ambition

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC National Leader