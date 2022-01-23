National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa (APC Niger) that his contribution to the party will never go in vain.
You'll be rewarded - Tinubu tells APC Chairmanship contestant from Niger
Tinubu noted that the ruling APC is fully aware of the sacrifices Musa has made for the party.
Tinubu said this on Saturday, January 22, 2022 when he visited Musa, one of the top contenders of the APC national chairmanship, at his Maitama residence in Abuja.
The former Lagos State governor maintains that the leadership of the party acknowledged Musa's role in the success recorded by APC in 2014 and 2015.
He said, “The sacrifices of distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa in 2014/2015 will not go in vain, The leadership of the ruling party is fully aware. Insha Allah, he will be rewarded.”
Tinubu, one of the frontrunners in the race for presidency in 2023, recently caused a stir following his incorrect claim that Permanent Voters’ Cards have an expiry date, although he has since come out to apologise for the confusion his statement may have caused.
