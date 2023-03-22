The G-5 governors, who were elected under the Peoples Democratic Party, include Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State. However, they lost their senatorial bids during the election.
Wike defends why history will be kind to G5 governors
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, praised the G-5 governors for their commitment to fairness, justice, and equity despite their losses in the February 25 election.
Recommended articles
During a media chat with selected journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Wike, who is the leader of the G-5, lauded the governors for prioritizing the welfare of the Southern region of the country. He expressed confidence that history would be kind to them for producing a Southern president.
Wike recounted how Governor Ortom had said, "even if he loses his senatorial election, let equity, justice, and fairness prevail. He may not gain it now. But history will be kind to him." Similarly, Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu were also praised for their selflessness in prioritizing the unity of Nigeria over their individual political ambitions. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was also mentioned as having expressed a similar sentiment.
What you should know
Wike's comments come amidst growing concerns over the need for equity and fairness in the distribution of political power in the country. The issue has become a major topic of discussion among political stakeholders, with many calling for a more equitable representation of all regions in the country.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng