Wike defends why history will be kind to G5 governors

During a media chat with selected journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Wike, who is the leader of the G-5, lauded the governors for prioritizing the welfare of the Southern region of the country. He expressed confidence that history would be kind to them for producing a Southern president.

Wike recounted how Governor Ortom had said, "even if he loses his senatorial election, let equity, justice, and fairness prevail. He may not gain it now. But history will be kind to him." Similarly, Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu were also praised for their selflessness in prioritizing the unity of Nigeria over their individual political ambitions. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was also mentioned as having expressed a similar sentiment.

What you should know

