Why elements in Aso Rock are jealous of Tinubu – APC

Ima Elijah

"The statement is self-explanatory. He (El Rufai) said some people; he never said the president."

The Director of Strategic Communications of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Dele Alake, has said some persons within the presidency are envious of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential flag-bearer of the ruling party for the 2023 election.

Why they are envious of Tinubu: Aleke noted that these elements are envious because President Muhammadu Buhari who is “the most important person” in Nigeria, has declared Tinubu as his candidate – despite their internal opposition.

Why this matters: the APC stalwart stated this against the backdrop of Governor Nasir El Rufai’s revelation that some “elements” in the Presidential Villa want Tinubu to lose the February 25 election; adding that the Kaduna governor's statement has no effect on Tinubu’s chances at the polls.

A further clarified el-Rufai's statement: The statement is self-explanatory. He (El Rufai) said some people; he never said the president.

“In your individual media houses, you have an editorial policy and there are elements within your organisations that don’t agree with those policies but they still work there."

What you should know: In the wake of el-Rufai's statement, and given the campaign attacks on Buhari's government by Tinubu, conversations around their relationship have saturated the media. For further reading, here are 5 indicators that Buhari may not be fully in support of Tinubu's candidacy.

