5 indicators that Tinubu may not be enjoying Buhari's full support [Editor's Opinion]

The two have a long history of working relationships dating back to the merger of their parties, on the one hand, the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

President Muhammadu Buhari had lost his presidential bid twice under CPC. However, his fulfilment of ambition only came after Bola Tinubu joined forces with him to take down the People's Democratic Party; hence, 'Emi Lo Kan'...

The big question: Is Buhari in support of Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition?

From this writer's perspective, these are 5 indicators that the president may not be wholly cheering on for Tinubu.

1.First of all, El-Rufai's comment: The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai has stated that there are people in the Presidential Villa that want the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the All progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lose the Presidential Elections. El-rufai during a recent Interview on Channels TV disclosed that the the ‘elements’ are unhappy because their candidate did not win the party’s Presidential Primaries. Read full story here.

2.Buhari wanted to pick his successor: In May 2022, before the APC primaries, Buhari had told governors of his party, APC, that he would want to pick his successor and needs the governors to support him to do so. With Tinubu's influence in the party, Buhari need not make this appeal to back him (Tinubu); unless, Buhari had another candidate in mind. Find out who this writer believes was Buhari's preferred successor here.

3.Tinubu feels attacked by CBN: The Central Bank’s announcement that it was going to redesign the N200, N500, and N1000 naira notes is not welcomed by the APC presidential candidate. Tinubu sees this move as a ploy to scuttle his emergence as president since Nigerians will be angry at the party and may decide not to vote for him. He admitted this much recently when he lamented that the policy is aimed at stopping him only stopping short of calling out the administration of President Buhari. On the flip side, Buhari has not held back his full support for the CBN policy.

4.Tinubu campaigns against Buhari's government: Bola Tinubu has criticised the APC's Muhammadu Buhari-led administration over the depreciation of Nigeria’s currency, the Naira. “Today, they moved the exchange rate from N200 to N800. If they had repaired it, if they had arrested this, we won’t be where we are today, we will be greater," Tinubu said. It is common knowledge that Tinubu wears his heart on his sleeve and will not relent in expressing himself the way he pleases. If a powerful force in Aso Villa is not supporting Tinubu, as el-Rufai said, the campaign against Buhari's government should be no surprise.

5.President Buhari’s recent comments on the forthcoming election: In a recent interview with Premium Times, President Buhari told Nigerians to vote for whoever they like from whichever party, adding that no party or candidate will be allowed to mobilise resources and thugs to intimidate Nigerians in any constituency.

When asked about his party's and its presidential candidate chances of winning the election, he politically replied by asking the interviewer what their chances were of not winning the election.

This obviously does not sound convincing enough and just goes to show that President Buhari most probably does not support the candidacy of Tinubu.