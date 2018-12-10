Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Why Buhari won't sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill - Galadima

Buba Galadima explains why Buhari is afraid to sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill

He believes the president is afraid he won't get enough votes to win re-election next year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Why Buhari won't sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill - Galadima play Buba Galadima (Daily Post)

Buba Galadima, the chairman of a faction of the All Progressives' Congress (APC), the Reformed APC, has explained why he believes President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Last week, the president, yet again, rejected the National Assembly's amendment to the nation's electoral act, noting that signing it too close to the 2019 general elections would 'create some uncertainty about the legislation to govern the process'.

He said, "I am declining assent to the Bill principally because I am concerned that passing a new electoral bill this far into the electoral process for the 2018 general elections which commenced under the 2015 Electoral Act, could create some uncertainty about the applicable legislation to govern the process. Any real or apparent change to the rules this close to the elections may provide an opportunity for disruption and confusion in respect of which law governs the electoral process."

The president's refusal to sign the bill has given fuel to accusations that he and the APC are planning to rig the 2019 general elections in their favour.

While speaking on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, Galadima reinforced the accusation and said Buhari is not interested in strengthening Nigeria's electoral laws.

He said the president is only interested in protecting himself and his party because he's afraid he won't get enough votes to win re-election at the polls.

He said, "What the president said was just self-protectionism. He's just protecting himself from being flogged at the polls. He's running away from free, fair, transparent and credible election.

"There are two issues they're afraid of. One, the transmission of the result directly from the polling booth to the collection centre.

"Two, the use of the card reader for accreditation because once accreditation is completed, all those that are accredited will be transmitted and the world will know, even before voting, that such number of people are being accredited and the result of the voting cannot be more than the number of people accredited.

"Therefore, there'll be no mago mago or dabaru along the way. This is what the president and his party are afraid of."

Galadima, who's a member of the presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said there's no reason for Buhari to have rejected the bill because it was prepared with the contribution of his legal adviser, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and the full cooperation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"The  Attorney-General of the Federation is the chief legal adviser to the president. If he accepts anything, it should be duty-bound on Mr President to honour and respect the views of his Attorney-General," he said.

2019 presidential election

Gbor says he can make Nigerians happy if elected President play Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (left) and President Muhammadu Buhari (right) are frontline candidates for next year's election (Premium Times)
 

While next year's election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is expected to be keenly-contested between President Buhari and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, they both face competition from other candidates including Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.

79 candidates will contest in the election, the highest number ever in Nigeria's electoral history.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Why Buhari refused to sign Electoral Amendment bill into lawbullet
2 Nothing is working under Buhari – Northern Elders’ Forumbullet
3 No APC governorship candidate in Imo – Okorochabullet

Related Articles

EFCC raids apartment owned by Atiku's sons hunting for dollars
Magu vows EFCC will charge candidates with corruption cases to court before 2019 elections
This is why President Buhari refused to sign Electoral Amendment Bill for the 4th time in 2 years
Oil marketers suspend shutdown threat for 5 days until FG pays subsidy, other payments
President Buhari congratulates Jubril Ayinla at 70
Buhari constitutes committee on autonomy of State Legislature, Judiciary
2019: Obasanjo says he is not neutral
Osinbajo heads to Berlin, to address German business community on Monday
Catholic group accuses Mbaka of lying, hypnotising his members
APC, PDP Senators at war over plan to override Buhari’s refusal to sign Electoral bill

Politics

Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Do not be afraid, Saraki urges Kwara supporters on federal might
APC inaugurates independent street coordinators for Sanwo-Olu in Yaba LCDA
2019: Obasanjo says he is not neutral
2019: Obasanjo says he is not neutral
Sanwo-Olu Free Wi-Fi launches in Surulere
Sanwo-Olu promises to be a listening governor if elected
X
Advertisement