Ekiti Election "Don't waste your vote, vote for Fayemi," Buhari tells voters

He said the state is too enlightened to be manipulated by politicians.

President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with Dr Kayode Fayemi (right)

(Twitter/@NGRPresident)

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged residents of Ekiti State to reclaim their future by voting for Dr Kayode Fayemi in its July 14 gubernatorial election.

The president said this during an address at the mega rally of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) for the party's candidate in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

He urged voters to reject the stomach structure initiative of the state's current government of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), noting that the state is too enlightened to be manipulated by politicians.

He said Fayemi's political experience, both as the state's former governor and a federal minister, will translate into development for the state if he's elected.

He said, "I therefore call on Ekiti people, don't allow yourself to be insulted by stomach infrastructure. Your future and the future of the upcoming generations are in your own hands today. Vote for APC and grow beyond stomach infrastructure.

"The time has come to correct historical injustice and restore Ekiti State to the path of peace and prosperity. The whole country looks to Ekiti to do the right thing by voting for APC candidate in the election this Saturday, July 14, as you commence the journey to reclaiming your land and the restoring your values.

"I present to you the APC gubernatorial candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi. Vote for him on Satuirday the 14th. Dr Fayemi served as minister of mines and steel development. He recorded a series of achievements in the Ajaokuta Steel Company and with his experience as a one-term governor of the state, a meaningful development is guaranteed.

"Don't waste your vote, vote for development, vote for Dr Fayemi."

APC vs PDP in Ekiti election

Fayemi was Ekiti State governor between 2010 and 2014 before he was defeated by Ayodele Fayose during his re-election attempt.

The July 14 election is expected to be a straight battle between Fayemi and and Fayose's deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola of the PDP.

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

