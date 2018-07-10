news

National leader of the All Progressives' Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has accused the People's Democratic Party of being a party of destruction and tagged them the 'Poverty Development Party'.

The former Lagos State governor said this at the APC's mega rally for its candidate in Ekiti State's July 14 gubernatorial election, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Tinubu said the APC has made the country bothersome for 'treasury looters' who had been jeopardising the country's future before it brought its doctrine of change.

He said, "We promised you almost four years ago that we're coming for change and change we're making. That change that we've been making is bothersome to the treasury looters.

"They say prices are up. Yes, we're not disputing that. We're saying you've eaten the breakfast of your children.

"They stole all the money, they are now talking about the exchange rate. Who stole the money? What do you have left in the treasury to exchange? PDP is a party of destruction. It's the Poverty Development Party.

"When they stole your money, they stole your life. They stole your future."

He urged Ekiti residents to take charge of their future by voting for Fayemi over the PDP who currently rule the state.

"It's your duty to rebuild what has been destroyed," he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari, APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and many governors of the party were present at the mega rally.

APC vs PDP in Ekiti election

Fayemi was Ekiti State governor between 2010 and 2014 before he was defeated by Ayodele Fayose during his re-election attempt.

The July 14 election is expected to be a straight battle between Fayemi and and Fayose's deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola of the PDP.