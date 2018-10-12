Pulse.ng logo
Twitter reacts to Peter Obi as Atiku's running mate

Twitter reacts to Peter Obi as Atiku's running mate in 2019 elections

Peter Obi is thought to be as good of a choice as Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala who has also been praised for her ability to lead.

  • Published:
Atiku picks Peter Obi as running mate for 2019 election play

Peter Obi (left) hugs Atiku Abubakar (right) before a meeting in Abuja on October 12, 2018

On Twitter, the reactions have been largely positive following an announcement that Peter Obi has been picked as the running mate of PDP's presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Some had an opinion concerning why Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala may have made a perfect VP but a majority nodded their heads towards Obi who is considered incorruptible.

The latter has been described as "one of the best Governors in Nigeria ever".

Also, there are chances that the presidential candidate will gain the support of the Igbos in next year's election.

 

ALSO READ: Atiku best among presidential candidates — Campaign coordinator

Why not Okonjo Iweala?

Either way it is a good choice for many PDP supporters who think that as Vice-President Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala could have added more strength to Atiku's bid at becoming president.

Iweala is favoured as a good choice in the role of VP but Obi is also not a bad choice to many.

ALSO READ: Obasanjo promises to work with Atiku to defeat Buhari

 

