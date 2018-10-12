Twitter reacts to Peter Obi as Atiku's running mate

news

On Twitter, the reactions have been largely positive following an announcement that Peter Obi has been picked as the running mate of PDP's presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Some had an opinion concerning why Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala may have made a perfect VP but a majority nodded their heads towards Obi who is considered incorruptible.

The latter has been described as "one of the best Governors in Nigeria ever".

Also, there are chances that the presidential candidate will gain the support of the Igbos in next year's election.

Why not Okonjo Iweala?

Either way it is a good choice for many PDP supporters who think that as Vice-President Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala could have added more strength to Atiku's bid at becoming president.

Iweala is favoured as a good choice in the role of VP but Obi is also not a bad choice to many.

