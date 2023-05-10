BREAKING: Tribunal adjourned as Tinubu addresses Atiku's request for live broadcast

As a result, the tribunal has adjourned until Thursday, May 11, 2023, to allow Tinubu time to respond to the request.

Atiku, the former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, had filed a petition challenging Tinubu's election.

Atiku's legal team, headed by Chief Chris Uche (SAN), urged the court to allow the proceedings to be televised.

In response, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Tinubu's lead counsel, confirmed receipt of the application and stated that he needed time to respond.

He assured the tribunal that they would hear from him within the time allowed by the rules.

Chief Akin Olujinmi (SAN), representing the All Progressives Congress (APC), also confirmed that they were served on Monday and were taking appropriate steps to respond within the allotted time.

The tribunal ordered all parties to sort out the documents they would either concede or object to and identify the key issues to be considered with respect to the petition.

The court plans to hear the application for live coverage of the proceedings once all respondents have filed their responses.

