To mention his name is a disgrace to me - Tinubu aims dig at Obi

Tinubu in a video that surfaced online on Friday, November 25, 2022, was seen mocking his major opponents in the 2023 presidential election.

The former Lagos State Governor claimed that only himself, Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, were the few candidates left in the race.

He, however, marveled over why the former Vice President, who is contesting for the presidency for the seventh time, was still in the race despite his failures in previous attempts.

Tinubu claimed that Atiku is tired and therefore should "go and sit down" because "enough is enough."

Tinubu mocks Obi: Without outrightly mentioning his name, the APC presidential candidate said the former Anambra State Governor thinks running a country is about quoting statistics.

Recall that Obi is well known for quoting various statistics and data, especially from foreign countries, to give context to the Nigerian situation and also provide solution to our challenges.

But, Tinubu said the Labour Party candidate has been quoting fake statistics that can't be substantiated, adding that he can never bring himself to even mention Obi's name as such would be a disgrace.

Tinubu's word: "As I stand before you, there are few of us left running. One says he's Atiku, how many times has he been running? He's always on the run and he's tired, tell him to go and sit done. Enough is enough.

"The other one, that one he think na statistic we go chop. He lies with arithmetic that no Indian can solve it. To mention his name is a disgrace to me self. I won't mention the name.

"Wrong arithmetic, wrong statistics, warehouse economy, that's not what Nigeria needs."

Pulse reports that this is hardly the first time Tinubu would be putting Obi in his crosshairs.