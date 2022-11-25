RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

To mention his name is a disgrace to me - Tinubu aims dig at Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu accused Obi of lying by quoting fake statistics that nobody could substantiate.

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)
Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Recommended articles

Tinubu in a video that surfaced online on Friday, November 25, 2022, was seen mocking his major opponents in the 2023 presidential election.

The former Lagos State Governor claimed that only himself, Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, were the few candidates left in the race.

He, however, marveled over why the former Vice President, who is contesting for the presidency for the seventh time, was still in the race despite his failures in previous attempts.

Tinubu claimed that Atiku is tired and therefore should "go and sit down" because "enough is enough."

Tinubu mocks Obi: Without outrightly mentioning his name, the APC presidential candidate said the former Anambra State Governor thinks running a country is about quoting statistics.

Recall that Obi is well known for quoting various statistics and data, especially from foreign countries, to give context to the Nigerian situation and also provide solution to our challenges.

But, Tinubu said the Labour Party candidate has been quoting fake statistics that can't be substantiated, adding that he can never bring himself to even mention Obi's name as such would be a disgrace.

Tinubu's word: "As I stand before you, there are few of us left running. One says he's Atiku, how many times has he been running? He's always on the run and he's tired, tell him to go and sit done. Enough is enough.

"The other one, that one he think na statistic we go chop. He lies with arithmetic that no Indian can solve it. To mention his name is a disgrace to me self. I won't mention the name.

"Wrong arithmetic, wrong statistics, warehouse economy, that's not what Nigeria needs."

Pulse reports that this is hardly the first time Tinubu would be putting Obi in his crosshairs.

In the build up to the Osun State Governorship election back in July, the Jagaban as fondly called, made a controversial remark about the Labour Party when he said members and supporters of the party will "labour till death."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CJN pledges to uphold rule of law under his watch

CJN pledges to uphold rule of law under his watch

Public schools’ teachers to retire at 65 – Kogi govt

Public schools’ teachers to retire at 65 – Kogi govt

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

To mention his name is a disgrace to me - Tinubu aims dig at Obi

To mention his name is a disgrace to me - Tinubu aims dig at Obi

Fuel scarcity: FRSC decries carrying fuel in gallons on journeys

Fuel scarcity: FRSC decries carrying fuel in gallons on journeys

Buhari doesn’t ‘use and dump’ – Gambari

Buhari doesn’t ‘use and dump’ – Gambari

It’s time for APC to takeover Benue - Guber candidate

It’s time for APC to takeover Benue - Guber candidate

Police arrest suspected kidnappers of farmer, others in Ekiti

Police arrest suspected kidnappers of farmer, others in Ekiti

Stop patronising scammers, FRSC is not recruiting – Spokesman

Stop patronising scammers, FRSC is not recruiting – Spokesman

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and President Muhammadu Buhari (Vanguard)

More troubles for PDP as Bauchi Governor says his state belongs to Buhari

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)

Tinubu opens up on working with Wike, G5 governors

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), (Premium Times)

Kwankwaso aims dig at Tinubu, Shettima, says Yar’adua episode is recurring

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar

Atiku's camp finally reacts as Wike promises to support Peter Obi