There's dignity in labour - Peter Obi fires back at Tinubu

The political scene is hotting up ahead of the 2023 general elections as the two frontline candidates throw brickbats at each other on campaign trail of Osun Governorship poll.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has responded to the hard political jibe thrown at his party by his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Obi's response came at Labour Party's mega rally for Yusuf Lasun, the party's candidate in the Saturday, July 16 Governorship election in Osun State.

Pulse reports that the APC presidential candidate made a stinging remark during his party's mega rally in Osun State on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Addressing the bustling crowd of APC supporters, Tinubu lashed out at the opposition parties including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party whom he described as “mushroom parties”.

He urged residents of Osun State to consider their future and vote for APC.

According to Tinubu: “I ask you to please do the same thing you did in Ekiti. Come out with your PVCs and vote massively for APC.

“The voting is now in your hand. Be very vigilant. Be watchful. You will not do it in vain.

“Think about your children and vote accordingly so you can see the future. Come out en masse. Don’t mind PDP and other mushroom parties — parties like Labour; they will labour till they die. God will not make you labourers.”

Responding to the former Lagos State Governor's comment, Obi urged his supporters to show love to those who make hateful comments about Labour Party.

Speaking in Osun on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the former Anambra State Governor said, "I listened to our national chairman when he said that somebody said that they can labour till death. When they show you hatred, Labour Party will show them love. There's dignity in labour."

Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Lasun and other candidates will slug it out in the Osun election this Saturday.

