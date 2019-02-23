Agbaje lost his unit, Unit 004, Ward A, Hindra Road, Apapa GRA to the All Progressives Congress candidate Muhammadu Buhari in today’s election.

While Buhari got 84 votes, Atiku got 80, the same margin with which Atiku won Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s polling unit in Ikoyi.

In the polling unit at Femi Okunnu in Ikoyi, Atiku got 52 votes to Buhari’s 48.

In the Apapa polling unit of Agbaje, APC also won the Senate race with 88 votes, while PDP got 80. However, PDP won the House of Representatives race at the unit with 84 votes, to APC’s 74.