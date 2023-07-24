ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu not constitutionally fit to run for president, Atiku reiterates

Ima Elijah

Atiku presents final petition to annul 2023 election results.

President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. [Twitter:Kayy]
President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. [Twitter:Kayy]

Recommended articles

Atiku's legal team, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chris Uche, presented a final petition before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), alleging severe irregularities in the election process.

Atiku stated that the February 25 poll, which resulted in Tinubu's declaration as the winner, was the worst in the history of Nigeria. The petitioners accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of compromising the will of Nigerian voters, despite implementing a new electoral act and introducing technological innovations to ensure transparency.

During the proceedings, Atiku's lawyer argued that INEC utilised a "technical glitch" as a pretext to deliberately manipulate the election results. They alleged that Atiku's votes were suppressed and discounted, while Tinubu's were inflated, leading to the latter's victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, Atiku's legal team contended that Tinubu did not meet the mandatory constitutional requirement of securing at least a quarter of the votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. They raised concerns over Tinubu's eligibility to contest for the presidency, citing a forfeiture judgment against him of $460,000 for a narcotics-related crime in the United States.

They also alleged that Tinubu holds dual citizenship of Nigeria and Guinea and presented forged documents to INEC.

In response to the allegations, Atiku's petition underscored that the court should not be swayed by any attempts to create national chaos or anarchy and called for justice to be served.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'We will respond, consult with Nigerians on their needs' — Speaker Abbas

'We will respond, consult with Nigerians on their needs' — Speaker Abbas

FCT residents calls for govt to weed out unregistered transporters, regulate transport system

FCT residents calls for govt to weed out unregistered transporters, regulate transport system

'Nigerian Air Force not recruiting' – Spokesman

'Nigerian Air Force not recruiting' – Spokesman

'Yobe Govt taking steps to mitigate impact of flooding' - Buni

'Yobe Govt taking steps to mitigate impact of flooding' - Buni

Cleric tasks LG chairmen on accountability, good governance

Cleric tasks LG chairmen on accountability, good governance

Tinubu not constitutionally fit to run for president, Atiku reiterates

Tinubu not constitutionally fit to run for president, Atiku reiterates

Group seeks Gov. Fubara’s collaboration with Dokubo for peace, security in Rivers

Group seeks Gov. Fubara’s collaboration with Dokubo for peace, security in Rivers

Sanwo-Olu extols Diya’s virtues at Night of Tributes

Sanwo-Olu extols Diya’s virtues at Night of Tributes

Makinde appoints Prof. Adeyemo as SSG designate

Makinde appoints Prof. Adeyemo as SSG designate

Pulse Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

EA FC 24: Osimhen and Haaland headline Top 20 predicted Upgrades in forthcoming game

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chairman of the APC Governors forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. [Tribune]

APC Governors break silence on Adamu, Omisore’s resignation

Senator Abubakar Kyari [Daily Trust]

Kyari replaces Adamu as APC National Chairman

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election. [Vanguard]

Peter Obi won't celebrate 62nd birthday due to Nigeria's 'deplorable' state

President Bola Tinubu And His Vice, Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

Tinubu, Shettima beg Election Tribunal to uphold February presidential poll