Tinubu is Nigeria's incoming President - Brymo expresses belief

Nurudeen Shotayo

Brymo said he chose to support Tinubu even though he's aware of the pitfalls associated with a celebrity endorsing a politician.

The singer said this in an interview with The Punch where he also spoke about a number of issues including his support for Tinubu as well as his recent controversial statement regarding an Igbo presidency

Recall that Brymo took some flack online recently when he suggested that the Igbo tribe wasn't politically ripe to produce a Nigerian President.

Even though he earlier doubled down on his comment despite the horde of criticisms he received from fellow celebrities and fans, the singer later apologised to the Igbo claiming his comment had been taken out of context.

Explaining his reason for tendering an apology, Brymo told The Punch that though he didn't intend to insult the tribe, he was made to understand that certain lines had been crossed.

Brymo's words: "Yes, this is true. I have been said to have crossed the line by pointing at certain individuals yet I was only pointing to patterns that may be in the way of the progress of the South-Eastern region, and by extension, the nation."

On why he openly endorsed Tinubu, the 'Ara' crooner said he was convinced the APC Presidential torchbearer would become the next president and that his regime will bring prosperity to the Nigerian people.

Brymo's words: "My response to them is to wait and let time bring to pass what tomorrow has in store for us all. I believe BAT (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) is the incoming president, and that the polity will be better if he is there. That is it."

Brymo also said he chose to support Tinubu even though he's aware of the pitfalls associated with a celebrity endorsing a politician.

Brymo's words: "Yes, largely. This is because the story of a candidate may rub off on us, the celebrities, and leave us abandoned when they may fail or lose. I know you are surprised. But, yes, I am still doing this. I can’t help it."

Pulse reports that the singer's support for Tinubu dated back to the time before the APC presidential primary in June 2022.

It'd also be recalled that it was Brymo who coined the sobriquet 'City Boy' for the former Lagos State Governor, a name that has become a part of the latter's branding in the ongoing electioneering.

Tinubu is Nigeria's incoming President - Brymo expresses belief

