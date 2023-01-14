Brymo shares his side of the story following anti-Igbo comments saga

Many people have been lambasting the singer for making comments against the Igbo tribe of Nigeria, saying that they do not deserve to have a claim to the presidency.

The comments initially garnered criticism from fellow celebrities and fans, but Brymo maintained his stance, showing he's not sorry by retweeting the same set of tweets that got him under fire in the first place.

However, the singer has shared his side of the story on an Instagram live session, where he made the genesis of the entire issue known.

He said that the whole issue started after he shared his view on the news that Chimamanda Adichie accepted a traditional Igbo chieftaincy title but rejected a national honor, suggesting that it shouldn't have been the case considering the fact that the region should be clamouring for the Presidency.

Brymo noted that, contrary to widespread opinion, he has always been an advocate for an Igbo presidency.

After claiming that his comment was taken out of context, Brymo said he received insults and death threats, and a petition was launched against him.

Brymo said after the petition, someone went on to ask him to apologise to the Igbos, to which he responded, "F*ck the Ndi Igbo! H*ll with it."

According to Brymo, the word "it" referred to that movement and not the tribe itself. He said he would never use the word "it" to describe a people because that would be grammatically incorrect.

Brymo noted that he would never insult the tribe, and apologized to those he might have offended during this period.

"I didn’t insult the tribe (Igbos), I will not do that. I apologize to any one who is saddened by such tweet. I was trying to weigh in on very important matters," he said.