2023: Brymo doubles down on support for Tinubu.

Brymo was recently pilloried on social media after he controversially stated on his Twitter page that it would be difficult for someone of Igbo extraction to be elected as President of Nigeria owing to the ongoing secessionist agitation by some prominent people from the region.

The post on Thursday, January 5, 2023, generated quite a heated debate but maintaining his stance in an interview with Saturday Beats, the singer explained that, “I did not mean an Igbo person is unfit for the presidency. That sounds ‘tribalistic.

“I am not supporting Bola Tinubu (presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress) just because I am a Yoruba man from Lagos. My choice cannot be bought. It (my support) is voluntary, and I want my vote to count, like every other Nigerian.”

The 'Ara' crooner, however, expressed disappointment that some critics were calling on fans to boycott his songs and brand, adding that, “I am an international brand, and it is disappointing if we lose ourselves to other people opinions. My fans know that I am independent. My loyalty to my brand remains despite my choice of leader for the country.”

Dismissing insinuations that he has not been performing at big concerts in recent times despite claiming to be one of the biggest artistes in the country, Brymo argued that “My show— “Order: The Concert’,” was the biggest concert in 2022 in Lagos, and we can only be better. Self-acclamations have never been my thing."

He concluded by saying “I love to create my own art and shows. Every other show done in 2022 was based on personal relationships and the effect of changing my management. Some shows were also cancelled due to poor production. However, life has a way of balancing things. I believe that 2023 will be even better.”

Pulse reports that the singer's support for Tinubu dated back to the time before the APC presidential primary in June 2022.