Tinubu, Atiku, Obi absent as court decides on 2023 presidential elections

Ima Elijah

Both Abubakar and Obi jointly initiated legal proceedings to challenge the electoral victory of Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu, Atiku and Obi [Instagram]
Tinubu, Atiku and Obi [Instagram]

Atiku Abubakar, representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi, the flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP), were conspicuously absent during the court's inaugural session.

Similarly President Bola Tinubu, who emerged as the victor in the 2023 presidential election under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is also missing in action today. Pulse earlier reported that the president is in India for a summit with world leaders.

Both Abubakar and Obi, vying for the nation's highest office as presidential candidates for their respective parties, have jointly initiated legal proceedings to challenge the electoral victory of Bola Tinubu.

However, when the proceedings commenced at the Appeal Court in the nation's capital, the absence of the duo raised eyebrows. Presiding over the court, Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Haruna Tsammani, extended a call for the petitioners and respondents to identify themselves.

In response, Julius Abure, representing the Labour Party (LP), stepped in as a proxy for the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

On the opposing side, Vice President Kashim Shettima introduced himself as the primary respondent, accompanied by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje. Notably, the venue saw the presence of several prominent APC leaders, including governors, gathered in anticipation of the court's verdict.

Representatives from both the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were also in attendance, signifying the significance of the legal proceedings in determining the future of Nigeria's political landscape.

Follow live updates of tribunal judgement here.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

