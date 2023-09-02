ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu to attend G-20 Summit in India, to meet world leaders, CEOs

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu would focus attention on meetings with business executives of the world’s most valuable companies to discuss investment in the critical sectors of the economy.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu. [BAT Media Office]

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, who disclosed this on Friday in Abuja, said the summit was predicated on the urgent need to attract Foreign Direct Investment into the country.

The Group of Twenty (G-20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

Ngelale said that the president would focus attention on meetings with business executives of the world’s most valuable companies to discuss investment in the critical sectors of the economy for the creation of employment.

‘’We are focused on engagements that will be dealing with critical sectors of the national economy, involving steel development, electricity generation, transmission and distribution, shipyard building capacity, and several other industries, which we know to be labour intensive.

‘’Mr President will be hosting a CEO roundtable, which will be made up of more than 20 chief executive officers of major industries across multiple sectors of the Indian economy to ensure that we leverage on their interest in investing in the country.

‘’In addition, there will be at least five meetings with the CEOs of five major industries in India, including Jindal Steel and Power Company, among a few others that would have a very important impact on our ability to develop the steel sector in our country.’’

He said that Tinubu would also meet with the President of Brazil, President Lula da Silva, German Chancellor Olaf Schultz, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and a few other heads of state on the sidelines of the G-20.

‘’The G-20 is a major event for our country at this time and we are going to ensure that we take maximum advantage of the opportunities presented to bring value to the country.

‘’To create jobs for our people and ultimately, to generate and expand existing revenues in the country to ensure the government can effectively fund and sponsor its programmes and policies across sectors.

‘’When we arrive in India next week, there will be live updates from India, which I will be providing daily to ensure that Nigerians have full access into what our President is doing on their behalf,’’ he said.

