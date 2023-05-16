Timi Frank applauds US visa ban on democracy underminers in 2023 elections

Frank, in a statement released on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, highlighted the positive impact of this news on ordinary Nigerians, whose rights and future were at the mercy of criminal politicians.

Background

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, made an announcement on Monday, May 15, 2023, affirming America's commitment to support and advance democracy in Nigeria and globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blinken stated, "Today, I am announcing that we have taken steps to impose visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria's 2023 elections cycle."

In response to this development, Timi Frank called upon the United Kingdom and the European Union to follow suit by penalising fraudulent and compromised individuals who played a role in undermining Nigeria's 2023 general elections.

Frank emphasised that the US decision has rekindled hope and sent a clear message that the era of brazenly sabotaging democratic processes will have severe consequences.

"The decision of the US has once again given us hope, that the era of brazenly undermining the process of a democratic exercise will have dire consequences.

“It is indeed a wake up call for all other political actors who have mastered the art of sabotaging and scuttling democratic electioneering processes for personal gains.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The US has proven once again that it indeed has the interest of the Nigerian people in ensuring that democracy thrives unhindered to the benefit of the people.”