ADVERTISEMENT
Timi Frank applauds US visa ban on democracy underminers in 2023 elections

Ima Elijah

Timi Frank urges UK and EU to take similar actions against fraudulent individuals

Timi Frank, a Former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)
Frank, in a statement released on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, highlighted the positive impact of this news on ordinary Nigerians, whose rights and future were at the mercy of criminal politicians.

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, made an announcement on Monday, May 15, 2023, affirming America's commitment to support and advance democracy in Nigeria and globally.

Blinken stated, "Today, I am announcing that we have taken steps to impose visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria's 2023 elections cycle."

In response to this development, Timi Frank called upon the United Kingdom and the European Union to follow suit by penalising fraudulent and compromised individuals who played a role in undermining Nigeria's 2023 general elections.

Frank emphasised that the US decision has rekindled hope and sent a clear message that the era of brazenly sabotaging democratic processes will have severe consequences.

"The decision of the US has once again given us hope, that the era of brazenly undermining the process of a democratic exercise will have dire consequences.

“It is indeed a wake up call for all other political actors who have mastered the art of sabotaging and scuttling democratic electioneering processes for personal gains.

“The US has proven once again that it indeed has the interest of the Nigerian people in ensuring that democracy thrives unhindered to the benefit of the people.”

He stressed that the US should investigate and hold accountable all collaborators and conspirators who actively participated in disenfranchising the Nigerian people.

ADVERTISEMENT

