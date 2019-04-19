Lagos State Governor-elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled the inauguration committee that will usher in his administration on May 29, 2019, Pulse can report.

Alongside Deputy Governor-elect Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu presented the committee members to the media at his campaign office on Awolowo Road in Ikoyi on Thursday, April 18.

In a statement sent to Pulse by media officer to the Governor-elect, Gboyega Akosile, it was announced that the committee is chaired by the Director-General of Babajide Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Group (ICG), Mr Tayo Ayinde, while the Lagos State APC Women Leader, Honourable Mrs. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas and Mr. George Osifeko will serve as Vice Chairmen respectively, with Mrs. Titi Oshodi acting as Secretary.

While unveiling the inauguration team, the governor-elect said the committee has been tasked with the responsibility of putting together a seamless transition program that will usher in his administration.

The committee is also billed to reach out to Nigerians in the corporate and political sectors, stakeholders and various interest groups locally and internationally to grace the swearing-in.

Sanwo-Olu urged members of the committee to co-operate and work diligently to achieve their mandate.

He also asked team members to harmonise their operations with those of the outgoing administration led by incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, and work with security agencies in order to render a smooth transition.

Committee members promise to deliver

In his response, Committee Chairman, Mr Ayinde, assured the governor-elect and his deputy of the committee’s readiness to organise a seamless swearing-in programme.

He pledged that the committee members will work hard toward achieving an inauguration ceremony that will become a reference point in Nigeria's history.

''I want to assure your Excellencies that sitting before you are highly experienced men and women who have contributed tremendously to various industries. I can attest to their individual capacity to deliver on the terms of reference of a smooth inauguration ceremony,'' Ayinde promised.

Other members of the committee include:

Mrs. Obiageli Onu

Mrs. Funke Bucknor Obruthe

Alhaji Abdullahi Enilolobo

Mr. Kamal Salau-Bashua

Mr. Olatunji Disu

Mr. Kappo Emmanuel

Mr. Bolaji Durojaiye

Mrs. Olabopo Odiachi

Mr. Bimbo Onabanjo

Mr. Ajala Rasaq

Mrs. Taiwo Abiodun

Ayiri Oladunmoye

Mr. Gboyega Akosile

Mr. Lanre Adeyinka

Mr. Sesan Daini

Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, 53, defeated Mr. Jimi Agbaje of the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) to emerge winner of the March 9, 2019 Lagos governorship election.

Sanwo-Olu has promised to hit the ground running when he assumes the reins, with Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, fast showing signs of decay with pot-hole ridden roads, improper waste management and a chaotic transport system straddling the city of some 20 million frustrated inhabitants.