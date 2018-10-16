Pulse.ng logo
Tambuwal says Buhari is not in charge in Nigeria

Tambuwal stated that it will be suicidal for the president to continue another four years in office.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal says President Muhammadu Buhari is not in charge of running the affairs of the country.

According to a news report in TheCable, the embattled governor stated that it will be suicidal for the president to get four years in office.

Tambuwal who was recently appointed campaign coordinator for PDP presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, stated this in Abuja while meeting is counter paths from Bayelsa, Seriake Dickson, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Darius Ishaku of Taraba state.

The former speaker of the house of representative said "The maladministration and the way the country is being run through proxies is unacceptable,” .

“President Buhari is not in charge. It will be suicidal for him to return to power for another four years. So, we don’t want a situation whereby that will continue anytime after May 29, 2019.

“We want a situation whereby the President of Nigeria will be hands-on, on issues of good governance, respect for the rule of law and the way this country is governed," he added.

He also emphasised on his commitment to ensuring Atiku gets elected in the forthcoming election.

I made my commitment immediately after the convention that I am going to support our candidate, Wazirin Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar 100 percent for us to have victory at the general election. So, I am not wavering, I am not looking back" he said.

Tambuwal was among the PDP presidential aspirants who lost to Atiku Abubakar in the party's primaries which held in Port harcourt.

He came second having polled 693 Votes behind the winner who got 1,532 votes.

