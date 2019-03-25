The PDP said this while reacting to an allegation levelled against it by the APC Campaign Council.

Spokesman of the council, Festus Keyamo had accused PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of criminally hacking into the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Keyamo also called on the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to interrogate Atiku and leaders of the PDP leaders.

“The only conclusion one can draw from the above is that the PDP had prepared those results which were to be smuggled into the INEC Server. However, the sudden postponement of the election scuttled that evil plan, but it was too late to restrain the release of the fake results,” he added.

Atiku claimed that data from the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shows that he defeated President Buhari with a vote margin of 1,615,302.

Stop the fabrications

In its response, the PDP called on the ruling APC to stop its smear campaign and fabrications.

The party, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said that evidence has shown that Buhari stole the presidential mandate.

The statement obtained from Vanguard, said “Following overwhelming evidence before the tribunal that he stole the Presidential mandate, hence this lame attempt at blackmailing the tribunal by engaging in clear acts of subjudice.

“Facts and issues touching on the INEC server are already within the public domain and Nigerians are already at home with them.

“By resorting to shadow-boxing outside the tribunal, President Buhari and the APC have shown that they have no defence to present to the court against PDP’s submission that they stole our mandate.

ALSO READ: Agbakoba says it will be difficult for Atiku to win in court

“It is even more appalling that Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, and a member of Buhari’s legal team, who should know better, would engage in this act of subjudice designed to distort facts already known to Nigerians, that our Presidential Candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, clearly won the February 23 Presidential election.

“Since it has become clear that President Buhari has no defence to present to the court, we counsel him to save the nation further stress by surrendering our mandate, which was freely given by majority of Nigerians to Atiku Abubakar.”

INEC declared Buhari winner of the presidential election which held on February 23, 2019, after he got 15,191,847 votes, 3,928,869 votes more than Atiku’s 11,262,978 votes.