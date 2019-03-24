There has been reports in the media of violence, voter intimidation and ballot stuffing in the supplementary governorship election which held on March 23, 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has halted the collation of results following the non-arrival of results from two local governments.

Speaking further, the spokesman of the Kano police command, Abdullahi Haruna described the report as false.

Haruna said it is aimed at misinforming the public and creating fear among the residents.

The police spokesman also called on members of the public to disregard the report and go about in peace.

“If curfew is imposed on Kano, people will be informed through the proper channels not through the social media,” he added.

PDP calls for cancellation of election

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the supplementary governorship election.

The party chairman, Rabiu Sulaiman-Bichi described the election as a charade and alleges that thugs were intimidating voters.

Bichi added that the thugs brought from Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau and other neighbouring states and were armed to the teeth posing as voters in the polling units in the localities.

He also said people were voting with Permanent Voters Cards that did not belong to them.