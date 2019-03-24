The councils are Nasarawa and Kibiya.
INEC said the collation will resume at 8am on Sunday.
Results from 21 local councils have been collated already and it saw the incumbent Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress, shrinking the 26,655 vote gap between him and his challenger, Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party.
The votes from Nasarawa is expected to decide the winner of the election.
The PDP complained that its supporters were chased by armed thugs in some of the areas where voting took place. But the APC and the police said the election was peaceful in many areas.
Below are some of the results in the local councils:
Bebeji:
APC 1969
PDP 39
Minjibir:
APC 2214
PDP 226
Bichi
APC 1969
PDP 369
Albasu
APC 1084
PDP 66
Rogo
APC 1033
PDP 162
Tofa
APC 628
PDP 190
Gabasawa
APC 728
PDP 329
Sumaila:
APC 968
PDP 154
Wudil
APC 954
PDP 23
Rimin Gado
APC 1463
PDP 12
Karaye
APC 1317
PDP 27
Takai
APC 4221
PDP 149
Danbatta
APC 608
PDP 24
Rano
APC 2337
PDP 37
Warawa
APC 501
PDP 152
Gaya
APC 1051
PDP 526
Tudun Wada
APC 2557
PDP 508
Dala
APC 2905
PDP 3138
Doguwa
APC 1998
PDP 24