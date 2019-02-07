The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governors wife made the appeal on Thursday when she led the Women Presidential Campaign Road Show ahead of the forthcoming election.

The road show saw the team at Ijero, Efon, Aramoko, Igede and in Ekiti Central Senatorial district.

Mrs Fayemi and her entourage were warmly welcomed by hundreds of women holding brooms, which symbolise the APC.

Hundreds of school children also trooped out to welcome the campaign train.

The wife of the governor told people at the towns visited to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and his running mate Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Mrs Fayemi also advised the electorate to vote for all the National and State Assembly candidates for the APC good work to continue in the state.

She said all the Federal Government projects in the state, including the rail line and the ongoing Federal Secretariat and Federal Housing Estate would become reality once President Buhari gets reelected.

Mrs Fayemi and her team took time to sensitise the elderly and the senior citizens on voting procedures in all the towns visited.

She stressed the need for Ekiti people to collect their Permanent Voter Cards which would qualify them to vote in the election.