Soludo promises to create 130,000 jobs annually in Anambra

Prof Chukwuma Soludo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra state has promised to create 130,000 jobs for youths if he wins the November 6 governorship election in the state.
The ex-CBN governor says his administration will produce 1,000 youth millionaires every year.
Soludo also promised that his administration would produce 1,000 youth millionaires every year to boost job creations and economy in the state.
The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria said this while addressing traders at the Onitsha Head Bridge market during their monthly worship service.
He further pledged that his administration would see to the promotion of made-in-Anambra goods and services.
“I will be the chief marketing officer of made-in-Anambra goods and services as a way of promoting businesses and boosting our State economy.
“I’ll set aside a N5 billion as start-up business capital for young entrepreneurs to engage in business in the state,” he said.
Soludo also promised to digitalise businesses in the state by providing almost free Wifi Internet connectivity to enhance their business activities.
“Anambra is going to be the digital tribe in Nigeria. We’re going to work with telecom providers in the country to achieve this. You must get yourself immersed into the world of tomorrow.
“The issue of electricity will be tackled headlong to enhance the traders’ businesses, while the revival of the Onitsha port will be taken up.
“I’ll also liaise with relevant government agencies to address the issue of Customs’ encumbrances in freighting goods to the Southeast.
“My greatest desire is to encourage manufacturers from China and other parts of the world where the traders go to buy their goods to set up their manufacturing plants in the State.
“This will reverse the business strategy from being an importing to an exporting State.”
However, the state’s Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Hon. Uche Okafor urged residents of the state to vote for Soludo, saying he has the experience and training to turn the state around for the better.
