Adebayo Adelabu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had lost to Makinde in the March 9, gubernatorial election in the state.

The Apex Court found merit in the appeal filed by Makinde, ruling that the majority judgment of the Appeal Court was a miscarriage of justice.

The court affirmed the majority judgment of the election tribunal which upheld the election of Makinde as the duly elected governor of Oyo State.

The judgment applies to the remaining three appeals emanating from the election.