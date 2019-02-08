Before this development on Friday, February 8, 2019, a Court of Appeal had given the affected persons the go-ahead to contest in the election to overturn an earlier order given by a Federal High Court.

According to the Premium Times News, the apex court questioned the parameters considered before allowing for the candidates to run for posts. A report gathered says that the Appeal Court failed to apply the law appropriately before giving a nod to the candidates.

One of the candidates that was affected by the verdict is Mr Henry Odili.

He is seeking a position in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni-Ahoada/West Federal Constituency and he has said that no election for legislative roles will hold in Rivers State if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), does not relist them to run for their desired posts.

He alleged that Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) predicted that the APC will have no representation in the state. This was before a judgement by a State High Court which nullified the primary elections.

According to Odili, what has transpired between Wike, the courts and INEC is a manifestation of the boast and his fear of going into election against APC candidates in Rivers.

"The electoral law was crafted such that the courts will not interfere with the electoral process but the courts in Rivers have willfully violated this.

And this is affecting the rights of Rivers people to freely choose their leaders and representatives," he said.

On Saturday, February 9, 2019, both the PDP and APC are holding their presidential rallies in Abuja and Lagos respectively as they make moves to earn votes.

PDP's Director on Media & Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, confirmed in a press release that his party earlier planned to use the Old Parade Ground, located in Abuja for the event on Saturday, February 9, 2019, but are now challenged with finding a new venue.

This is reportedly as a result of the influence from members of the opposition.