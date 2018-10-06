Pulse.ng logo
Rinsola Abiola emerges Ogun ADP House of Reps candidate

  • Published:
Rinsola Abiola emerges Ogun ADP House of Reps candidate play

Rinsola Abiola

(Rinsola Abiola)

Rinsola Abiola, Special Assistant to Speaker Yakubu Dogara and daughter of the late icon of democracy, Bashorun MKO Abiola, has emerged as the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) for Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi Owode federal constituency in Ogun state.

She emerged following the withdrawal of other aspirants from the race, in acknowledgement of her popularity in the constituency and among members of the party.

Her candidature was affirmed by 24,110 party members across the 38 wards within the constituency, in fulfillment of the party's constitutional provision which makes direct primaries compulsory.

Rinsola Abiola will now represent Action Democratic Party in the contest to represent Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi Owode in the House of Representatives in 2019.

ALSO READ: MKO Abiola's daughter quits APC over 'undemocratic dictates'

In the official acceptance message uploaded on her social media pages, she thanked members of the party for their support and assured them of a harmonious relationship in the quest to ensure electoral victory and meaningful representation.

Rinsola Abiola has promised to prioritize youth and women empowerment in the legislature.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

