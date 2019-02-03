Idris-Ibrahim made the observation during the presentation of certificates to cotractors awarded infrastructure projects in Tudun Wada ward of Zaria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that community leaders in each unit were mobilised by the council to monitor the execution of the projects to ensure compliance to set standards.

The council boss stressed the need for electorates to give President Buhari a second tenure to enable him transform the country for a brighter future.

According to him, Buhari administration has recorded successes in areas of security, fighting corruption and diversifying the economy through agriculture.

The council chairman also stressed the need for the electorate to re-elect Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai to continue his laudable programmes across the state.

Idris-Ibrahim cautioned against attacks on leaders, hate speech and the use of sentiments in the name of campaign.

Our religion tells us to pray for our leaders, support them and encourage them where they do the right thing and advise them where they go wrong not uttering bad words not to talk of insulting them.

In my own little knowledge, I have never seen a place in Islam where if a leader is doing well and ask for continuity will be turned down.

Therefore, we have no option than to support their continuity, we must tell our children, our wives, brothers and sisters to come out en mass to give Presdient Buhari, Gov. El-Rufai and all other APC contestants block votes, he pleaded.

In his speech, the APC Zonal Chairman, Northen Kaduna Senatorial District, Alhaji Hussaini Zaria appreciated the council chairman for embarking on developmental projects.

He said the party was proud to have him as a council chairman in view of his foresight, commitment and desire to lift the local government to greater heights.

Alhaji Abdu Ringo, the APC Chairman, Zaria local government also lauded the gigantic efforts of the council chairman in touching the lives of citizens of the area.

Ringo, who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Alhaji Buhari Musa-Bizara said inthe history of local governments in Kaduna state, no council had ever award a contract worth N1 billion except Zaria under the present chairman.

The member representing Zaria federal constituency also deserves a National Merit Award considering his track records in the House of Representatives.

In their remarks, some community leaders in the area commended the chairman for executing people oriented projects.

They pledged to give Buhari and APC the necessary support to succeed in the upcoming general elections.

NAN reports that the projects include; construction of culverts, drainages and channels, repair of boreholes, electrification and renovation of primary schools, among others.