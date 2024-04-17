ADVERTISEMENT
PHOTOS - APC youths pass vote of confidence on Ganduje amid suspension saga

Segun Adeyemi

Ganduje is currently being charged to court by the Kano State government for allegedly receiving bribes amounting to $413,000 and ₦1.38 billion during his tenure as governor.

The youths, under the aegis of the APC Democratic Front, said Alhaji Ganduje has shown purposeful leadership that is crucial to the party’s survival.

During his speech, the group’s organiser, Comrade Kabir Matazu, highlighted that under Ganduje’s notable leadership, the APC has secured significant wins in numerous elections nationwide.

APC stakeholders issued a caution to imposters, advising them to steer clear of the party as they have malicious intentions.

Matazu said, “Dr. Ganduje has not only strengthened our party but has also positioned us for success in future elections at all levels of government.

“We must remain vigilant against opposition elements and internal saboteurs who seek to undermine our chairman’s efforts.

“We therefore warn those impostors and fifth columnists who are hell bent on dragging our noble party to the mud to desist from their nefarious activities and refrain from dragging Dr. Ganduje’s name.

“We reaffirm our unwavering support in Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s leadership. We proudly pass a resounding ‘Vote of Confidence’ in him and pledge our continued support as we march forward towards a brighter future for our party and our great nation.

“Let’s all come together and unite in our support for President Bola Ahmed Tinibu's economic policies and programmes, which are geared towards bettering the lives of the poor masses of our country and liberating them from economic strangulation."

Pulse reported that the ex-Kano governor, his wife Hafsat and son Umar are co-defendants in a suit filed against them by the Kano State government.

Others named in the charge sheet are Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd, and Lesage General Enterprises.

This development has led to his suspension from his party ward in Kano State, which automatically strips him of his position as the national chairman of the APC.

The high court in Kano State also upheld his suspension on Wednesday, April 13, and barred him temporarily from presiding over the party's council meeting until he was proven not guilty in his corruption suit.

Segun Adeyemi

