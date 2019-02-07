He does this in a statement published by the presidency on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Earlier on the day at the Jolly Nyame Stadium, there was an issue of crowdedness believed to have caused the losses.

It was painful for Buhari who noted that he feels distressed whenever a supporter is lost in pursuit of his party's objectives.

"I always feel very sad and distressed when ordinary Nigerians who love me and our party because of what we stand for and have done, make personal sacrifices by taking the pains to show their support, end their lives tragically," the president shares in mourning.

His party, the All Progressives Congress, is committed to getting him back in power after the presidential poll on February 16. But he will need his supporters alive if that happens.

According to reports, the victims from the tragic experience were conveyed in ambulances stationed at the Jolly Nyame Stadium. On the way to a hospital, there was traffic in Jalingo due to the massive attendance recorded at the presidential rally.

The tragedy is unfortunate but it won't prevent a plan that is already in place for Presidential Muhammadu Buhari to visit the commercial capital of Nigeria, Lagos.

On Saturday, February 9, along with party members, the Commander-In-Chief will be converging at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, as he hopes capture votes in the APC stronghold.

