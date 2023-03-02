ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi took my votes in South-East and South-South, Atiku confesses

Nurudeen Shotayo

Atiku said even though Obi chipped away at his votes in some regions, that wouldn't have been enough to make him president.

Will Peter Obi drop his 2023 ambition for Atiku before elections?. [PT]

Atiku said this while addressing a world press conference on Thursday, March 2, 2023, to announce his rejection of the outcome of the general elections.

The former Vice-President, who claimed that the exercise was marred by unprecedented manipulation and fraud allegedly perpetrated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said he will approach the court to seek a redress.

Asked whether Obi's candidature affected his performance at the poll, Atiku answered in the affirmative saying Obi took PDP's legacy votes in the South-East and South-South regions, but argued that the Labour Party candidate couldn't still have garnered enough votes to beat him in the contest.

"It's a fact that Peter Obi took our votes from the south-east and south-south, but that wouldn't make him a president - you need votes from everywhere. He's welcome to dialogue with the PDP on forming an alliance," the PDP candidate said.

The former Vice-President also said Obi left the PDP because he was scared of the party's governors who had insisted that one of them must produce the party's presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

Atiku said, "You negotiate for power, you don't fight for it. I think Peter Obi was in a rush. When the campaign started and our PDP governors said, 'They must produce the president among them,' he got scared and left (PDP). I didn't get scared and stood up against the governors."

One of you must be lying - Oshiomhole replies Obi, Atiku over victory claims

Peter Obi took my votes in South-East and South-South, Atiku confesses

BREAKING: Atiku rejects election results, says INEC 'failed woefully'

INEC undecided on Ogbaru Fed Constituency election stalemate in Anambra

Buhari commissions projects in Borno, says Zulum deserves 2nd term

Buni approves N500m agric loan for 4,000 teachers

US asks INEC to correct errors before March 11 governorship elections

Read everything Obi said in his first address since results announcement

Sowore refuses to believe he scored only 14.6k votes in presidential election

