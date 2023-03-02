Peter Obi took my votes in South-East and South-South, Atiku confesses

Atiku said this while addressing a world press conference on Thursday, March 2, 2023, to announce his rejection of the outcome of the general elections.

The former Vice-President, who claimed that the exercise was marred by unprecedented manipulation and fraud allegedly perpetrated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said he will approach the court to seek a redress.

Asked whether Obi's candidature affected his performance at the poll, Atiku answered in the affirmative saying Obi took PDP's legacy votes in the South-East and South-South regions, but argued that the Labour Party candidate couldn't still have garnered enough votes to beat him in the contest.

"It's a fact that Peter Obi took our votes from the south-east and south-south, but that wouldn't make him a president - you need votes from everywhere. He's welcome to dialogue with the PDP on forming an alliance," the PDP candidate said.

The former Vice-President also said Obi left the PDP because he was scared of the party's governors who had insisted that one of them must produce the party's presidential candidate for the 2023 election.