PDP’s Adamu wins Jigawa re-run election

Reacting to his victory, Yakubu expressed gratitude to the people of the eight affected polling units and the entire constituency for reaffirming their support for him.

PDP supporters at a rally [PDP]

The Appeal Court had in November 2023, declared the March 18, 2023, Birnin Kudu/Buji Federal Constituency election inconclusive and ordered a rerun in eight polling units, with seven in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area (LGA) and one in Buji LGA, to determine the winner of the election.

Declaring the result of the election, the returning officer, Prof Ahmad Baita, said that Adamu of PDP polled 43,053 votes, while Magaji Da’u of the All Progressive Congress (APC) scored 42,544 votes.

Baita explained that votes garnered by each candidate at the rerun election would be added to the votes scored during the March 18, 2023 elections to determine the winner of the constituency seat at the National Assembly.

“I Professor Ahmed Baita Garko, hereby certify that I’m the returning officer for the 2024 Birninkudu/Buji constituency rerun election, held on the 3rd of February, 2024.

“That the election was contested and the candidates received the following votes; Kamalu Usaman of ADC scored 81 votes, Isa Ado of ADP scored 170 votes, Da’u Magaji Aliyu of APC got 42,544 votes, Ali Abdullahi Umar of NNPP scored 1,106 votes, Adamu Yakubu of PDP scored 43,053 votes and Abdullahi Buhari of SDP scored 62 votes.

“That Adamu Yakubu of PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” Baita said.

Reacting to his victory, Yakubu expressed gratitude to the people of the eight affected polling units and the entire constituency for reaffirming their support for him.

He promised to consolidate his previous achievements with the renewed mandate given to him.

