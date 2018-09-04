PDP presidential aspirant, Shekarau, set to dump party for APC

news

Former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, is finalising plans to dump the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC) due to an internal party rift.

According to a report by Daily Trust, Shekarau's media aide, Sule Ya'u Sule, said the former governor has already met with Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and will soon make his defection public.

He noted that Shekarau's defection was caused by the actions of the PDP's national leadership who he accused of favouring another former Kano governor and presidential aspirant, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

He said, "I want confirm to you that Shekarau has decided to defect from PDP to APC due to the injustice meted on him and his supporters by the PDP leadership.

"My boss has met with Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in Abuja yesterday and concluded plans for our return to APC. He will meet with all the stakeholders concerned in Kano and then make his decamping public."

Shekarau had initially dumped then-opposition party, APC, in 2014, for the PDP saying his decision was to satisfy the aspirations of the people of the state who felt left out from the APC.