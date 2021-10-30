PDP Convention: Gov Okowa says party will come out strong, united 

Okowa stated this on Friday night at a dinner he hosted for leaders, delegates and stakeholders of the party from Delta at the Governor’s Lodge, in Abuja.

The party leaders who attended the dinner were former Governors James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and State Chairman of PDP, Chief Kingsley Esiso.

Others included Minority Leader of House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu; Senator James Manager and Speaker of Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

The governor said that he was delighted at the turnout of delegates and leaders of the party from all the local government areas at the Delta House for the convention, noting that a lot of work had been done to stabilise the party in the country.

He stated that the leadership of the party was working hard to ensure that the convention which would usher in a new set of national officers for the party was hitch-free.

“I want to welcome all our leaders from the various local government areas and I thank God for His mercies because you all arrived here safely.

“In our gathering today, we have two former governors and the sitting governor and we thank God for the unity in our party in the state.

“A lot of work has been done and we believe that God is helping our party and we have every reason to thank Him.

“Two months ago, we were not able to speak like this but now there is peace in the party.

“I, therefore, urge you all to remain united and committed to working for the party to enable us achieve our rescue misson for the country,” he said.

Okowa disclosed that all the party’s positions formerly zoned to the North had been zoned to the South.

“As we speak today all the positions in the North has been settled with one aspirant to a position.

“The case of Anambra has been resolved; South East and South-South also resolved but the Deputy National Chairman (South) is still a thorny issue.

“On our part in South-South, Financial Secretary and National Woman Leader was zoned to Bayelsa and Cross River states.

“Deputy National Organising Secretary was zoned to Delta and after due consultations we have endorsed Senator Ighoyota Amori for the position.

“By the grace of God we will come out of the convention united and strong to keep our rescue mission agenda alive,” he explained.

“As you return to your various local government areas, let’s work hard to galvanize our people to register for the ongoing Voter Registration and our party’s e-registration exercise,” the governor added.

Earlier, Chief Esiso had welcomed the delegates to the Lodge and commended the governor for his profound leadership of the party in the state and country.

He also commended leaders of the party for working hard towards a seamless convention, saying “it’s a convention for celebration.”

In a vote of thanks, Chief Amori appreciated the party for the privilege given to him to serve, and particularly thanked the governor for making it possible.