The state Secretary of the party, Mr Ray Emeana, in a press conference in Owerri on Wednesday, said the lawmakers lacked jurisdiction to probe Ihedioha.

According to him, the house has not met parliamentary conditions to probe the interim audit report.

The PDP chieftain said the party leadership was fully behind Ihedioha’s court action to challenge his probe.

He said though Ihedioha had nothing to hide, he would not allow a ‘bias’ probe against him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Local Government Auditor General, Mr Osita Nwosu, had recently released an interim audit report, where he alleged that N19.63 billion LG fund was expended between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

Imo House of Assembly referred the interim audit report to House Committee on Public Account for probe.

Ihedioha however, approached an Owerri High Court, challenging the jurisdiction of the lawmakers to probe the interim audit report.

Emeana noted that no member of PDP was in the committee on Public Account carrying out the probe.

“Besides, the house has not met the laid down rules based on precedence to assume jurisdiction to probe the report.

“Ihedioha’s administration only expended N3 .7 billion between May 29, 2019 and December 31, 2019, he served as Imo governor.

“Former Gov. Rochas Okorocha’s administration should account for the balance of N16 billion allegedly missing as he was the governor between January 1, 2019 and May 28, 2019,” he said.

Emeana said the party leadership was worried about how Imo government was scandalising Ihedioha’s reputation and subjecting him to media trial.

He said “Imo government should invite Okorocha to account for balance of N16 billion from the alleged missing N19. 63 billion.

“Ihedioha is very interested to know what happened to the alleged missing money, so the right person should be invited, while due process must be followed,” he said.

When contacted for reaction, Mr Oguike Nwachukwu, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Hope Uzodinma said it would be sub-judice to comment as the matter was already in court.